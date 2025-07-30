Vitel Wireless completes integration with MTN as roaming partner

By Etop Ekanem

Vitel Wireless, Nigeria’s Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), has announced the completion of its network integration with MTN Nigeria.

According to Vitel Wireless Chief Operating Officer (COO), Chudi Nwabueze, this marks the beginning of a new chapter in providing innovative and affordable telecommunications services to Nigerian consumers.

He said: “The seamless integration with MTN Nigeria’s extensive network infrastructure enables Vitel Wireless to deliver high-quality voice, data, and value-added services across the country. This partnership underscores Vitel Wireless’s commitment to expanding connectivity options and enhancing user experiences in Nigeria’s rapidly growing telecommunications market. With this achievement, Vitel Wireless is ready to launch its mobile network services across all 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

”The partnership allows Vitel Wireless to introduce competitive plans, flexible packages, and tailored solutions to meet diverse customer needs. Following the NCC’s licensing of 46 MVNOs, Vitel Wireless continues to lead the way in establishing a dynamic MVNO sector in Nigeria—Africa’s largest market and most populous nation.

The company has already achieved several historic firsts: the first MVNO issued a numbering plan and national and international routing codes, the first to launch a location awareness network in Africa, the first to archive interconnectivity with Airtel, Glo, and 9Mobile.

, and the first to achieve integration with a major MNO, MTN, as a roaming partner.

“We are excited to officially launch our services in Nigeria through our partnership with MTN Nigeria.

This achievement reflects our dedication to delivering accessible and innovative mobile solutions to Nigerian consumers. We look forward to building a strong presence and contributing to Nigeria’s digital transformation.”