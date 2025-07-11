Visa war: FG explains stance as US slams tighter measures

By Nkiruka Nnorom, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Ephraim Oseji

LAGOS — The Federal Government yesterday, denied stopping the issuance of the 5-year non-immigrant multiple-entry visa for United States of American, USA, citizens, a policy the US cited as reason for the latest visa restrictions against Nigerians.

This came as the US continued its tight immigration policies with the introduction of a new $250 Visa Integrity Fee targeting mostly non-immigrant visa applicants, including students, tourists and workers visas.

It will be recalled that recently, several countries, including the US, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United Arab Emirates, UAE have introduced stricter visa restrictions against Nigerians as part of their immigration crackdown and growing protectionism among the world superpowers.

Countries that have so far restricted foreign travels for Nigerians have cited concerns around national security, economic concerns and public health issues.

Just three days ago, the US released a new visa policy, reducing non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visa duration for Nigerians to three months with single-entry permitted.

Our stance, by FG

Faulting the US claims of reciprocity as the reason for its current visa policy towards Nigeria, the Presidency said that the claim does not accurately reflect the actual situation.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the presidency expressed readiness to continue to engage with the US to address the unfavourable restrictions in a just and fair manner.

He said: “Immediately after assuming office, President Tinubu’s administration issued a service-wide directive that Nigeria implements all bilateral agreements with other nations and adhere to the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic relations.

“We want to reiterate that the US government’s claim of reciprocity as the reason for its current visa policy towards Nigeria does not accurately reflect the actual situation.

“The Nigerian government has not deviated from granting US citizens a 5-year multiple-entry non-immigrant visa, just as the US has continued to grant the same to Nigerians.

“The 90-day single-entry visa validity period only applies to the newly introduced e-Visas, a short-term visa category for tourists and business people who may not wish to undergo the standard visa application process and wait.

“The e-visa replaces the now obsolete Visa-on-arrival, which was inefficient and often used as a means of extortion. The e-visa is a fast, online process that does not require the applicant to go to the embassy. Applicants receive the e-Visa within 48 hours of submitting their application.

“The e-visa policy aligns with President Tinubu’s efforts to boost investment, trade, and tourism in the country, as well as promote the ease of doing business for non-nationals. Moreover, e-visas are a widely adopted global policy in dozens of countries.”

He said although Nigeria has an e-visa policy for citizens of the US and several other countries, the US has not reciprocated this gesture for Nigerians.

“In the spirit of cooperation, mutual understanding, and partnership that have characterised the relationship between Nigeria and the United States over the decades, the Tinubu-led administration will continue to dialogue and engage with US authorities to resolve any issues that have led to the recent developments,” it added.

US slams $250 visa integrity fee on tourists, students, workers

The new rule, which is part of the new policies covered under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4, forms part of a broader push to tighten immigration enforcement and ensure compliance with US visa regulations.

The new policy comes on the heels of the newly introduced visa restrictions by the Trump administration, which has now limited non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas for Nigerian travelers to a duration of three months with a single-entry requirement, under the reciprocity policy.

Meanwhile, the new mandatory fee structure introduced by the US government is scheduled to take effect in 2026 and would be charged in addition to the existing visa application fees.

In addition to the Visa Integrity Fee, the bill introduced several non-waivable travel-related surcharges. These include a $24 I-94 fee, a $13 Electronic System for Travel Authorization, ESTA, fee for Visa Waiver Program travellers, and a $30 Electronic Visa Update System (EVUS) fee for Chinese nationals holding 10-year B-1/B-2 visas.

According to the rule, the surcharge will apply to visa categories, including B-1/B-2 (tourist/business), F and M (students), H-1B (workers), and J (exchange visitors).

Under the new rule, only diplomatic applicants in categories A and G would be exempted. The law states unequivocally that in fourteen instances described in the legislation as a recurring surcharge, the amount is indexed to inflation and will be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index, CPI.

For fiscal year 2025, the fee will be $250 or a higher amount set by the Department of Homeland Security. Beginning in 2026, it will increase each year in line with inflation.

“During fiscal year 2026, and during each subsequent fiscal year, the amount shall be equal to the sum of the most recently concluded fiscal year [amount] and the percentage by which the Consumer Price Index exceeds [that of] the preceding calendar year.

“Fees required to be paid under this subsection shall not be waived or reduced. This fee shall be required by any alien issued a non-immigrant visa at the time of such issuance,” the rule said.

Onuesoke supports US visa restrictions

Meanwhile, a former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant and Chairman/CEO of DAS Energy Services Limited, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has thrown his weight behind the new US non-immigrant visa policy for Nigerians, calling it a wake-up call for African nations to focus on fixing their internal systems.

Speaking on telephone interview, Onuesoke said: “If Nigeria’s medical sector is working, do Nigerians need to go to the US for treatment? If there are great hospitals in all 36 states and the FCT, who would want to leave the country for medical care? This policy should force us to reflect. We need to fix our country and give our people a reason to stay.

“We have so much in Nigeria, natural resources, tourism attractions, business opportunities, yet everyone is desperate to leave. The Japa syndrome will not end until we create a country that works,” he said.