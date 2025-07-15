Visa row: FG pledges diplomatic resolution with U.S, UAE

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its strong commitment to resolving the visa dispute with the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through diplomatic engagement.

The government also reiterated its unwavering commitment to strengthening longstanding cordial diplomatic relations with the governments of both countries.

‎This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

‎He said the reassurance followed recent adjustments in visa issuance policies affecting Nigerian citizens by both countries.

‎According to Onanuga, relevant government agencies are actively engaging with their counterparts to address the concerns through appropriate channels.

‎“The United States Government has officially communicated that its decision was based on two principal factors: the current rate of visa overstays by Nigerian nationals and the need for reliable access to their records.

‎“It further explained that the visa policy adjustment is part of its global visa reciprocity process which is routinely reviewed and subject to change, including the number of permitted entries and validity durations.”

‎President Bola Tinubu, he said, had directed all federal agencies to comply fully with international obligations and strengthen consular identity verification systems.

‎“The President calls on all Nigerians to respect the immigration regulations of their host countries and to uphold the integrity of the permits and privileges granted to them under the laws of those jurisdictions,” Onanuga said.

‎Regarding new visa requirements for UAE transit visas, Onanuga clarified that no formal notice had been received from the Emirati government.

‎“The Federal Government notes that it has not received any formal communication from the UAE authorities regarding a revised visa policy.

‎“However, it is observed that visa issuance is currently progressing in a gradual and orderly manner,” he said.

‎According to him, the president appreciates the UAE’s ongoing cooperation with Nigerian authorities and commitment to resolving issues.

‎

‎“Any genuine concerns raised are being addressed through the appropriate channels in a spirit of mutual respect and collaboration,” Onanuga added.

The ‎president, he said, gave an assurance that the welfare of Nigerians abroad remains a top priority under his 4-D Foreign Policy agenda, particularly its Diaspora engagement pillar.

‎He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the governments of both the United States and the UAE.‎