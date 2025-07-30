Video: Super Falcons parade Lagos with WAFCON trophy

Credit: Pooja Photos

The Super Falcons brought the city of Lagos to life on Tuesday as they paraded the streets with the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy, celebrating their latest continental triumph with jubilant fans.

Fresh from being honoured by President Bola Tinubu with national awards, including the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), the nine-time African champions were welcomed with cheers, drums, and dance as their convoy made its way through major parts of the city.

The parade served as both a victory tour and a moment of appreciation for the fans whose unwavering support played a key role throughout the tournament.

Vanguard News