Video: Fire guts actress Iyabo Ojo’s office

Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo has confirmed that a fire broke out at her office in Lagos on Tuesday evening, destroying parts of the property and several valuables.

The actress shared a video on Instagram showing the aftermath of the blaze—smoke-stained walls, scorched furniture, and charred debris scattered across the staircase and office space.

“This just happened today the 8th of July 2025, around 7pm. My office building caught fire,” she wrote.

Ojo praised the Nigerian Fire Service for their swift response, which helped contain the flames before they could cause further damage.

“Thank you to the Nigerian Fire service and my staff for salvaging what was left. Thankfully no lives were lost. The devil tested us today but God said no.

“With God on my side we will bounce back bigger and better,” she added.

She also thanked her team, describing the experience as shocking but expressing relief that no one was hurt.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

This incident comes just months after a similar tragedy struck fellow actress Mercy Aigbe, whose Lagos home was destroyed by fire in December 2024.

Vanguard News