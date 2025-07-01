Uzodimma congratulates Anaba, Ukeh, others for emerging Guild executives

Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, has congratulated the reelected President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr. Eze Anaba, the new Secretary General of the body, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, and all other members of the Guild who were elected into the executive during their Biennial Conference in Enugu weekend.

While Anaba, like his other colleagues were returned unopposed to serve for another two years, Ukeh, among others, was elected the Nigerian Guild of Editors Secretary General.

In a statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser Media to the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Uzodimma lauded members of the Guild for electing their choice of executives, and urged the newly elected officials to see their victory as the victory of all members.

Governor Uzodimma noted that members of the elite media association have, by their choice of the new officials, invested their trust in them, hence they must reciprocate it with selfless service to all and sundry.

The Governor said that he did not have any iota of doubt that those who were elected to pilot the affairs of the Guild for the next two years are men and women of proven integrity in the media who are prepared to use their positions and experience in the industry in the interest of the society.

He said that Anaba’s first tenure as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors signposted peaceful coexistence among members, and innovations in the interest of colleagues, and encouraged the new executives to go beyond that and pursue other policies which will impact the members in particular and the society at large, positively.

Governor Uzodimma reminded the Guild officials of the critical role the media as the fourth estate of the realm play in our society, noting that such pivotal role cannot be overemphasised in the practice and pursuit of democracy in Nigeria.

He cautioned that members of the Guild as media managers will share in the blame if democracy does not get root in Nigeria when they fail to join hands with the government at all levels to serve the citizens.

Governor Uzodimma assured the Anaba-led NGE that his government will continue to support and partner the media in the country for the benefit of mankind, saying that sincere partnership brings about a win win situation.