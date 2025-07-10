Utomi unveils ‘Shadow Cabinet’, says ADC coalition offers Nigerians political alternatives

Pat Utomi

Renowned political economist and founder of the shadow government initiative, Professor Pat Utomi, on Wednesday unveiled members of his shadow cabinet, declaring that the emergence of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition offers Nigerians a credible political alternative.

Speaking at the conclusion of a two-day retreat of the “Big Tent” political coalition in Abuja, Utomi said the ADC’s adoption as a coalition party marks a positive step toward creating value-based governance focused on national progress.

“It will give Nigerians an alternative,” Utomi said. “The coalition is a work in progress aimed at using value-driven projects to move the country forward.”

Utomi according to AriseTv, announced the lineup of his shadow cabinet, which includes Nana Kazaure (Information), Riwang Pam (Security), Nike Omola (Women and Gender Development), and Peter Agada (Infrastructure, Urban Development and Housing). He emphasized that the shadow cabinet is not an attempt to usurp the functions of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but rather to offer expert policy reviews that could guide national development.

“Our purpose is not to compete with the government but to enrich governance through constructive alternative views,” he noted. “Good governance depends on the welfare of the people, and for that, we must ensure policy accountability and alternatives.”

Utomi explained that strong democratic institutions around the world thrive on checks and balances, and Nigeria must adopt similar mechanisms to guide effective leadership. He criticized the practice of lawmakers implementing constituency projects, calling it a deviation from constitutional duties.

“Legislators are elected to make laws, not execute projects,” he said. “This practice reduces them to beggars, reliant on the executive for favors, and weakens their primary role of providing oversight.”

The Lagos Business School professor recalled discussing the concept of a shadow cabinet with the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2007, noting that although Yar’Adua supported the idea and even offered him a government role, he declined in order to maintain independence.

Utomi blamed much of Nigeria’s governance challenges on the lack of political will and a clear national strategy. Using the ongoing Coastal Road project as an example, he argued that if Nigeria had an integrated development plan, projects of such magnitude would be designed in consultation with the affected states and regions.

“Nigeria has the data and capacity to be great,” Utomi said. “But what we lack is the discipline and will to govern effectively. Policy inconsistencies remain a major setback.”

He also criticized the federal government’s approach to agriculture, insisting that modern farming requires mechanization, not outdated tools like hoes and cutlasses.

In conclusion, Utomi called for urgent government action to address critical national issues, especially insecurity, and reiterated the need for the establishment of state police to enhance internal security.