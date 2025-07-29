US visa: Customs issues warning to Nigerians

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has cautioned Nigerians against breaching US visa terms.

The Comptroller-General (C-G) of NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, gave the warning in a statement by the service Spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adeniyi said that the warning became imperative following concerns raised by the Government of the United States of America on the need for Nigerians to desist from misusing entry visas granted them.

This, he said, was through activities that were inconsistent with the stated purpose of travel and visa classification.

“Nigerians are urged to note that security vetting for visa applicants does not end upon entry into the US.

“US authorities will continuously monitor the activities of visa holders, and visas can be revoked if holders are found to have violated US immigration protocols, import/export guidelines and other laws,” he said.

He reiterated that Nigerians travelling to the US must declare any cash exceeding 10,000 US dollars or its equivalent at the point of exit or entry.

According to him, this is necessary to ensure that prohibited items are not included in their baggages.

He urged all passengers to be law-abiding citizens and to conduct themselves responsibly within and outside Nigeria.

“Intending passengers to the US should know that whoever commits fraud in any jurisdiction will face legal consequences both under U.S. and Nigerian laws,” he warned.

“The NCS wishes to reaffirm that it is working with the U.S. Mission in Abuja to ensure that Nigeria meets the criteria to avoid enlistment into an expanded visa ban.

“That will deny entry to well-meaning Nigerians wishing to travel to the US for their lawful business endeavours,” he said.(NAN)