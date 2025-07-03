US-Nigeria bilateral trade currently stands at $13bn — Ambassador

US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills.

The United States’ Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, has announced that bilateral trade between the two countries has soared to about 13 billion dollars since last year.

Ambassador Mills disclosed this at a dinner organised by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria to mark the country’s 249th independence anniversary on Wednesday night in Abuja.

He said that the spiralling trade relations between the two nations have fostered not only economic opportunities for Nigerians but have also created jobs for Americans and Nigerians alike.

“I am very proud that last year our trade with Nigeria soared to nearly $13 billion.

“That has fostered economic opportunities for Nigerians and created jobs for Americans and Nigerians alike.

“By stimulating trade we are building a future where both nations are going to thrive as commercial partners,” he said.

The U.S. envoy said that his country’s partnership with Nigeria would continue to evolve, adding that the partnership was currently being anchored on a commitment to shared prosperity.

He explained that this commitment entailed increasing commerce and trade between the U.S. and Nigeria and increasing opportunities for workers in both countries.

Mills said the event was to celebrate the U.S.’ shared values of freedom, democracy and rule of law and bid farewell to the departing staff of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to him, their tireless efforts transformed lives, adding that they delivered critical health and education programmes and empowered Nigerians with hope and the opportunity to make the world a better place.

“As USAID’s work concludes at the mission, let me assure all of you, especially our Nigerian friends, the life-saving programmes we have built together will continue, sustained through our partnership with Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking in an interview later, the ambassador stressed that the primary focus of U.S. diplomacy with Nigeria had currently shifted to developing commercial and trade relationships.

He said that it was in line with this commitment that the U.S. recently unveiled the Commerce and Investment Partnership (CIP) with Nigeria’s Ministry of Trade, which he described as one of the biggest events.

“We call it CIP, and it brings together Nigerian companies and U.S. companies in the same room with very senior U.S. and Nigerian officials.

“They’re going to tell us, ‘Here’s what you as governments need to do to make it easier to do business and trade for American companies in Nigeria and for Nigerian companies in the U.S.

“That’s a big initiative, and I think it’ll really help develop business and trade over the next, I hope, year or two,” Mills noted.

Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, noted that Nigeria and the U.S. had weathered diverse challenges in their respective journeys of nationhood, adding that both countries shared strong bilateral relations.

Tuggar, represented by Dr Dunoma Ahmed, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said the two countries share an impressive diversity within their borders, making them global reference points for innovation, resilience, inclusion, and influence.

He said that while the U.S. stands as one of the world’s largest democracies, Nigeria proudly holds that place on the African continent.

The minister said that these realities influenced the foreign policy direction of President Bola Tinubu, which places strong emphasis on the pillars of democracy, given Nigeria’s unique position in African and global affairs.

“We have each navigated complex terrains to build remarkable societies that seek to give voice and opportunity to all citizens.

“Today, as we celebrate the independence of the United States, we also celebrate the shared resilience of our two nations.

“In our unwavering commitment to overcoming challenges together, Nigeria’s strategic role, both in Africa and on the global stage, continues to serve as the cornerstone of our bilateral relationship with the United States,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was graced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Niger State Gov. Mohamm