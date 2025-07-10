US introduces new $250 visa integrity fee for workers, students, others

The United States has announced a new $250 Visa Integrity Fee that will apply to most non-immigrant visa categories beginning in fiscal year 2025.

The new surcharge will be charged in addition to existing visa application fees, significantly raising the total cost for many applicants seeking to visit, study, or work in the United States.

According to TravelBiz, the fee will cover a broad range of visa categories, including B-1/B-2 for business and tourism, F and M for students, H-1B for skilled workers, and J for exchange visitors.

Only diplomatic and international organization visa holders under categories A and G will be exempt from the additional charge.

With the introduction of the fee, the cost of a B-1/B-2 visa, which currently stands at $185 (about ₦292,000 or ₹15,855), will now rise to approximately $435 (around ₦686,000 or ₹37,300).

The government says the Visa Integrity Fee is designed as a compliance tool, aimed at encouraging lawful behavior and discouraging visa overstays. It is intended to serve as an incentive for visa holders to adhere strictly to the terms of their stay.

Refunds may be issued to applicants who fully comply with visa conditions, such as departing the U.S. within five days after the expiration of their authorized stay. However, refunds are not automatic and require documented proof of compliance. In most cases, exemptions, discounts, or waivers will not be granted.

The fee is expected to rise annually from 2026, with adjustments tied to inflation and overseen by the Department of Homeland Security. While the policy is framed as a measure to strengthen immigration compliance, it has sparked concerns among frequent travelers, international students, and employers who depend on foreign talent—particularly in countries with high demand for U.S. visas.

As implementation approaches, prospective visitors are being urged to factor in the increased costs when planning travel, study, or work-related activities in the United States. The policy signals a broader shift in U.S. immigration and visa enforcement, emphasizing stricter accountability for non-immigrant visa holders.

Under the law, the Visa Integrity Fee is classified as a recurring surcharge. Refund eligibility depends on evidence of full compliance, such as timely departure or lawful adjustment of immigration status. Refunds can only be processed after the visa expires, and if an applicant does not meet the criteria, the fee will be retained and transferred to the U.S. Treasury’s general fund.

Vanguard News