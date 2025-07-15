US Embassy, Consulate shut to honour Buhari

US Embassy

The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos have been closed in recognition of the national public holiday declared to honour the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The US Mission in Nigeria announced the development on its official X account on Monday, July 14, noting that the closure aligns with the nationwide tribute to the late Nigerian leader.

“All visa appointments slated for July 15, 2025, will be rescheduled,” the statement read, assuring affected applicants that they will receive updated appointment dates in due course.

Consular services are expected to resume after the holiday period.

The Nigerian government declared Tuesday a work-free day in honour of Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in a London hospital at the age of 82.

Buhari, who led Nigeria as a civilian president from 2015 to 2023 and earlier as military head of state between 1983 and 1985, was known for his anti-corruption drive and focus on strengthening national security.