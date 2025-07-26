UNIPORT honours Wike, names convocation arena after him

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State has named its convocation Arena after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The arena, was officially inaugurated on Saturday by the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.

The inauguration was part of activities marking the university’s 35 Combined Convocation Ceremony and 50th Anniversary.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, said that the first convocation of the university in 1982, was held in the old arena.

“We are proud today to celebrate the 35th convocation in our 50th year of existence in this fantastic edifice, built by the Rivers Government during Wike’s administration,” he said.

Also, Ibas commended the contribution of Wike to the development of the institution.

According to him, the conception and construction of the arena under Wike’s stewardship reflects his enduring legacy in infrastructural and educational development.

“The ultra-modern convocation arena, now proudly inaugurated, is a testament to what is possible when vision is aligned with commitment. Your Excellency, we honour your foresight.

“This arena, both in design and purpose, is not only a venue for convocation, it is also a sanctuary where dreams are validated; where academic journeys culminate in triumphs; and where future leaders will be publicly honoured.

“It will involve policy dialogues, innovation exhibitions and ceremonies that shaped the character and capacities of generations to come.”

He said that the inauguration of the edifice was symbolic, stressing that it represents continuity and a bridge between legacy of excellence and the promise of tomorrow.

Responding, Wike, who was equally conferred with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Political Science (D.Sc Honoris Causa), thanked the university for finding him worthy of such exalted honour.

“I must place on record that my wife and entire family hold this honour as pre-eminent and totally gratifying.

“Our gratitude knows no bounds,” he said.

The minister said that UNIPORT availed him the rich and concrete intellectual foundation upon which his socio-economic and political ascendancy have been fittingly predicated.

“I was educated both in character and learning.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that I have always strongly believed that every alumnus should give back to the university as a mark of pure gratitude.

“This also explains why I freely give to this institution whenever I had the opportunity to do so,” he said.

Other recipients of the honorary doctorate degrees were First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and Aminu Masari, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Tertiary Education Trust Fund.