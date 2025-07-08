UNIPORT disowns woman accused of setting lover on fire

UNIPORT

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has distanced itself from Cynthia Chukwundah, the woman accused of setting her lover ablaze in the Choba area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Initial reports from the police suggested that Chukwundah was a 300-level undergraduate at UNIPORT. Authorities also disclosed that she is currently hospitalised after sustaining burn injuries during the incident and remains under medical observation pending interrogation.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Sunny Amadi, was reportedly set on fire by Chukwundah during a domestic altercation. She is said to be pregnant with his child. Amadi later succumbed to the injuries he sustained.

However, UNIPORT has refuted claims linking Chukwundah to the institution.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the university’s Head of Information, Publications, and Public Relations, Dr. Sammy Kpenu, stated: “Following thorough internal checks and verification of our student records, the university wishes to categorically state that Cynthia Chukwundah is not a student of the University of Port Harcourt.”

Kpenu extended sympathy to those affected by the incident and noted that UNIPORT is fully supporting investigative efforts.

“We deeply regret the loss of life associated with this unfortunate event and express our condolences to the families affected.

“We are also closely following developments and cooperating with the relevant authorities to ensure that the matter is properly investigated,” the statement added.

The university urged the media and general public to verify information before dissemination to avoid misinformation.