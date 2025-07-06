UniJos debunks rumoured bomb threat, assures campus safety

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Management of the University of Jos (UniJos) has dispelled rumours circulating on social media about a purported bomb attack targeting the institution and parts of the Jos metropolis, urging the public to remain calm and disregard unverified information.

The panic stemmed from an internal security memo, which was inadvertently circulated beyond its intended audience. In a formal clarification, the University explained that the document was a routine advisory meant solely for its internal security personnel, designed to enhance alertness and precautionary measures on campus.

The University Administration affirmed that there is no immediate threat to the University community, and that the institution remains a safe and secure environment for academic activities, and emphasized its ongoing commitment to protecting students, staff, and visitors.

A statement signed by Abdullahi Abdullahi, the Senior Deputy Registrar (Information and Publications), further reassured the public that the University is working in close collaboration with the Plateau State Police Command and other security agencies to maintain peace and security within and around the campus.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm and vigilant, and to refrain from sharing unverified information that may incite unnecessary fear,” the statement read.

The University has advised the public and members of the UniJos community to rely only on verified updates shared through official communication channels, including the institution’s website: www.unijos.edu.ng.

The Administration reiterated that while proactive steps are being taken to reinforce campus safety, there is no cause for alarm, and academic activities continue as scheduled.