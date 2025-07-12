UniAbuja SSANU chairman assaults member

…Members Demand Disciplinary Action

… Nurudeen Yusuf dismisses assault claim

By Nwafor Sunday

ABUJA – Tensions are rising within the University of Abuja chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) following allegations of physical assault leveled against the union’s Chairman, Mr. Nurudeen Yusuf.

A section of SSANU members has petitioned the University management to take disciplinary action against Mr. Yusuf for allegedly assaulting the union’s Treasurer, Mrs. Precious Sokari, during an executive meeting held at the Union Secretariat on Thursday, July 10.

According to multiple sources, the altercation occurred during a heated argument over Mr. Yusuf’s alleged unilateral formation of 11 committees without proper consultation with other executives, a move members claim contravenes the SSANU constitution and bye-laws.

An anonymous unionist described the chairman as a “serial abuser,” adding that his conduct has sparked outrage within the university community. “As law-abiding unionists with a passion for democratic values, we call on the University management to swiftly intervene in this shameless debacle,” the source said. “This act of violence by a leader entrusted with staff welfare is unacceptable and threatens the peace and stability of industrial relations in the institution.”

The member emphasized the need for immediate sanctions: “Appropriate disciplinary measures must be taken in line with the University Act. Sweeping this violation under the carpet will only harm staff morale and set a dangerous precedent.”

This is not the first time Mr. Yusuf has faced controversy. In May 2023, members of SSANU demanded his removal over allegations of misappropriating staff allowances—an issue they claim was ignored by previous university administrations despite repeated petitions.

Chairman Denies Allegation

In his response, Mr. Nurudeen Yusuf dismissed the assault claim as baseless and politically motivated. Speaking to Vanguard, he said: “Thank you. This is a rehash of what has been destabilizing the University under one guise or the other. You may confirm from your colleague Johnbosco.”

He questioned the credibility of the reports, noting, “How come someone who is not a member of the Exco or present where the meeting held claim knowledge of what transpired? At best, what is claimed is hearsay.”

Mr. Yusuf acknowledged that an emergency Exco meeting was held to constitute committees for an upcoming ZEC meeting, and admitted that disagreements may arise in such forums. “But there are robust internal mechanisms within the Union to address such matters,” he added.

The university management is yet to issue an official statement on the incident. However, staff members and observers say a prompt and transparent response is necessary to restore confidence and ensure accountability within the institution’s union leadership.