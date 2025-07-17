Umahi mourns Buhari, eulogizes ex-President’s statecraft

Dave Umahi

By Dennis Agbo

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has described the late former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, as a man of honour, discipline, and integrity who loved and served his nation with unwavering dedication, fairness, and selflessness.

Umahi made the remarks in a tribute shortly after signing the condolence register at the Federal Ministry of Works headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja, on Thursday.

Reflecting on Buhari’s life, Umahi recalled him as a humorous and generous leader with a deep commitment to national unity.

He said Buhari’s legacy—as both a military Head of State and a democratically elected President—left a lasting impact on Nigeria’s development trajectory.

“I personally believed that a man with such discipline, integrity, honesty, and selfless service to humanity would live up to 100 years. The last time I spoke with him was during the Salah before the last one. While he was in office, I always, as a governor, gave him Abakaliki rice, and he loved it. I continued even after he left office.

“When I sent rice to him, he called and said, ‘I’m not missing Abakaliki rice even out of office.’ He helped Ebonyi State tremendously. Even when some forces tried to frustrate the emergence of the current governor, he stepped in and ordered the party leadership to uphold the right candidate,” Umahi said.

He recounted Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi, where the former president commissioned projects from morning till night.

“While I was escorting him to his room, he said, ‘Governor,’ and I answered. Then he said, ‘You know how to punish somebody very well.’ I replied, ‘You signed for it, sir.’ He was always full of humour,” Umahi noted.

He also recalled naming the Ebonyi airport after Buhari, only for the former president to later rename it in honour of late Senator Chuba Okadigbo before leaving office.

“That’s how selfless he was. I’d almost say I was his most beloved governor. There was nothing I asked that he didn’t grant—be it the Paris Club refunds, Anchor Borrowers’ Fund, or other interventions,” he said.

Umahi noted that Buhari’s passing left a deep void and moments of grief for Nigerians. He extended condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the Buhari family, and all Nigerians over the national loss.