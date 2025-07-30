UK flights ‘resuming’ after temporary disruption by tech glitch

A technical issue that temporarily disrupted flights out of the UK has been resolved, according to NATS, the UK’s air traffic control service.

NATS said it had “restored” the system and is in the process of “resuming normal operations” in London, after airports including Gatwick and Edinburgh stopped departures.

The issue affected its Swanwick site in southern England.

In separate statements on X, Edinburgh airport said it was working to “return to normal operations,” while Gatwick said “there are some delays… while operations resume”.

Gatwick said earlier that the issue had affected “all outbound flights across the UK”.

In 2023 NATS suffered the country’s worst systems failure in almost 10 years, stranding thousands of passengers.

AFP