Two UNICROSS lecturers still missing eight weeks after Lagos-Calabar trip

The whereabouts of two lecturers of the University of Cross River, UNICROSS, Engr. Emmanuel Odu and Engr. Ndifon Vincent and others are still unknown, almost two months after they were declared missing by the management of the school.

The lecturers, both of whom are in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, were last heard from on Friday, May 23, 2025, around Imo State, while on their way to Calabar. The two friends were returning from Lagos, where they had gone to purchase a car.

An earlier statement made in a circular number 478, issued and signed by the school Registrar, Victor Ephriam Ene, revealed that “the Acting Vice Chancellor and members of the University’s Management team have been in constant communication on the missing lecturers with the Cross River State Commissioner of Police and the Cross River State Director of Department of State Security, DSS.

According to the school’s management, the Commissioner of Police and the Director of the Department of State Security were both working closely with their counterparts in Imo State to find the missing lecturers.

Regretting the unexplained incident, the management empathizes with both families and friends of the missing lecturers, calling on members of the public with useful information on their whereabouts to urgently contact relevant security agencies or the phone number provided in its flier.

However, exactly 57 days after they were both heard last, the two lecturers have not been found, not even a word from them or anyone concerning them.

The missing lecturers have three things in common: Apart from being childhood friends, they both studied Mechanical Engineering and were both 32 years of age.

An uncle to the missing Engr. Emmanuel Odu, Mr. Ferdinard Okwor, told Vanguard that the duo “went missing on Friday, May 23, 2025 in Imo State while on their way back to Calabar, from Lagos where they embarked on car purchase.”

“All efforts to locate them has yielded no results as there has been no contact from their abductors. It is almost two months without them with devastating mental, emotional and physical implementations on their families,” Mr. Okwor lamented.

According to him,”While Odu Emmanuel, a former SUG president of the University of Cross River State is an only son of his parents, Vincent Ndifon is a young father with an infant child.”

“We are therefore appealing to the President and father of the nation, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to weigh in and mandate the Inspector General of Police, IGP,to mobilise a search and rescue team for their release,” he begged.