Two die, one injured in Ogun road crash

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has said two persons died while one other sustained injury in an accident in the Chelsea area on Ota-Idiroko Expressway.

Mr. Adekunle Ajibade, the South-West Area Commander of TRACE, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ota.

Ajibade said the accident that involved a truck and motorcycle occurred at about 1.00p.m. on Friday.

He explained that the accident, which happened in the Chelsea area inbound at Atan, involved four persons.

He disclosed that a commercial motorcycle, marked KTU 643 QQ, lost control due to speeding and rammed into a Howo truck, resulting in the death of two passengers while the rider sustained injury.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Ifo General Hospital, Ogun, while the injured person was taken to Ota General Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Ajibade said that the truck had been towed off the road to ease free flow of traffic in the area.

He advised motorcyclists and drivers to always exercise patience and refrain from speeding to prevent avoidable crashes. (NAN)