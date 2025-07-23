Trump probes Harvard over visiting scholar program

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday launched an investigation into Harvard University’s ability to sponsor visiting students and academics, part of a continuing crackdown on the elite institution.

Since taking office in January, Trump has repeatedly accused Harvard and other top US universities of having a “liberal” bias, accusing some of “antisemitism” to cut federal funding and demand greater oversight.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the latest investigation would examine whether the university was complying with regulations in the Exchange Visitor Program.

That included probing whether the university was “conducting their programs in a manner that does not undermine the foreign policy objectives or compromise the national security interests of the United States.”

“The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students,” he said in a statement.

Harvard has so far defied Trump’s calls to submit to oversight of its curriculum, staffing, student recruitment and “viewpoint diversity.”

Trump has cut federal grants for Harvard and tried a host of different tactics to block the institution from hosting international students.

The administration has sought to remove Harvard from an electronic student immigration registry and instructed embassies to deny visas to international students hoping to attend the Massachusetts-based university.

The administration insists its moves are legally justified over Harvard’s failure to protect Jewish students, particularly amid campus protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Harvard has sued the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies to block the efforts, arguing they are illegal and unconstitutional.

The Ivy League institution has also sued to restore more than $2 billion in frozen funds.

A Harvard spokesman did not immediately respond to a request from AFP for its response to the State Department investigation.

AFP