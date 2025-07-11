Troops deactivate 15 illegal refineries – Defence Headquarters

….Foil N263m Oil Theft — Defence Headquarters

— Eight Oil Thieves Arrested, Terrorists Neutralized Across Multiple Regions

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters on Friday revealed that troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 15 illegal refinery sites and thwarted oil theft worth over ₦263 million in the Niger Delta region within the past week.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, troops discovered and destroyed 24 crude oil cooking ovens, 26 dugout pits, 9 boats, 19 storage tanks, and 21 drums during the operations. Seized products include 198,482 litres of stolen crude oil, 63,846 litres of illegally refined AGO (diesel), and 947 litres of PMS.

In addition, eight suspected oil thieves were arrested, while assorted arms, ammunition, and improvised explosive device (IED) materials were recovered.

Major General Kangye further disclosed that troops, while conducting offensive operations in Delta and Bayelsa States, arrested five suspected criminals and kidnappers in Oshimili, Ughelli North, and Yenagoa LGAs. Weapons, ammunition, vehicles, and motorcycles were recovered from the suspects.

In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka maintained offensive momentum, arresting a POS operator on June 26, 2025. Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of a logistics supplier for the IPOB/ESN “Mother Valley” camp in Ihiala LGA, Anambra State, on July 2. Items recovered included four POS machines, two phones, and ₦250,600 in cash.

Four suspected IPOB/ESN members and informants were also arrested in Ihiala and Ehime Mbano LGAs in Anambra and Imo States.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted intense operations between July 4–9 in areas including Platari, Sambisa Forest, and the Timbuktu Triangle, neutralizing scores of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists. Several terrorists, including men, women, and children, also surrendered.

Operations across Gwoza, Kaga, Mafa, Ngala, Bama, and other LGAs in Borno and Adamawa States resulted in the arrest of five collaborators, the rescue of four kidnapped victims, and the recovery of arms, ammunition, and ₦822,500 in cash. IEDs were safely detonated, and a high-profile terrorist commander, Ibn Ali, surrendered in Bama LGA.

In Zamfara State, the Air Component of Operation Fagge Yamma in collaboration with ground forces neutralized terrorist leaders and commanders in villages including Jam-Gemu, Maskekari, Yarbuga, and Kinduntu on July 10.

Troops also engaged terrorists in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Katsina States, killing several, arresting five, and rescuing two kidnap victims. Weapons, motorcycles, and ₦28,720 in cash were recovered, while terrorist camps and logistics were destroyed.

In Plateau and Kaduna States, troops of Operation Safe Haven responded to distress calls and conducted clearance operations between June 30 and July 8. Eighteen extremists were arrested and seven kidnapped victims rescued. Weapons and motorcycles were also seized.

On July 6, a suspected militia member was intercepted in an ambush position on Kafi-Abu-Rakwok Road in Barkin Ladi LGA. Recovered items included a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, magazine, and 30 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Meanwhile, Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized extremists across Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi States and the FCT. Eight suspects were arrested, two victims rescued, and an extremist kingpin, Liamdoo Douglas Adekpe (aka Bajor), was captured in Taraba with weapons in his possession.

Major Gen. Kangye reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and protecting lives and property.

“Our operations are yielding tangible results, and we remain adaptive in countering emerging threats,” he said. “We urge Nigerians to stay vigilant and continue supporting the Armed Forces in the collective fight against criminality.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of other security agencies, government bodies, and international partners.

“The Armed Forces will not relent until peace and normalcy return to every part of the country,” Kangye added.