Troops capture large cache of terrorists’ IEDs, weapons after killing scores in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

In a renewed effort to deny Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists freedom of movement and to restore lasting peace in the North-East, troops of Operation HADIN KAI, under the command of Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, have intensified offensive operations, resulting in significant gains against insurgents.

The latest operations led to the discovery of approximately 60 heavily primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), the neutralization of numerous terrorists, and the recovery of assorted weapons and equipment.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Reuben Kovangiya.

According to the statement: “On 3 July 2025, troops conducting clearance operations around Marte and Dikwa general areas discovered a large cache of IEDs at a bridge linking Marte and Dikwa. These explosives, believed to have been planted by terrorists to target civilians and destroy critical infrastructure, were safely recovered, preventing a potential disaster.”

In a related development, troops on a coordinated fighting patrol to Fulatari in Gubio Local Government Area captured a terrorist fighter and recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and a large quantity of ammunition.

Another combat team operating in the Mussini area of Ngala Local Government Area engaged insurgents with superior firepower, forcing them to flee. During the pursuit, troops recovered AK-47 rifles, jerrycans of premium motor spirit (PMS), motorcycles, terrorists’ uniforms, and other items.

Similarly, troops conducting offensive operations in the Salekwa area of Mafa Local Government Area made contact with terrorists, neutralizing some while others escaped. During the exploitation of the area, the soldiers recovered additional AK-47 rifles, magazines, and the body of a neutralized terrorist.

Captain Kovangiya stated that the troops’ resilience and effectiveness have earned commendation from the Military High Command. He added that the operations were carried out with the support of the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI and in collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders.

“Troops continue to conduct operations in high spirits to restore peace and facilitate socio-economic activities across the North-East,” the statement concluded.