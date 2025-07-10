Tribute to business legend, Aminu Dantata

Dantata

The committal of the remains of one of Nigeria’s foremost business legends, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, to mother earth at Al Baqi Cemetery in Medina, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, June 1, 2025 after the funeral prayer held at the Masjid an-Nabawi (Prophet’s Mosque), marked the close of an extraordinary chapter in Nigerian business and philanthropy.

His passing on June 28, 2025, signified the end of an era. Born on May 19, 1931, in Kano, into the legendary trading and industrialist family of Alhassan Dantata, Aminu Dantata grew to become a towering figure in Nigeria’s economic and social landscape. His life was a shining testament to dedication, innovation and a deep commitment to community development.

He began his formal education at Dala Primary School (1938–1945), then continued at a private school founded by his father, where he and his siblings received strong Islamic and entrepreneurial upbringing.

An inheritor of his father’s business acumen, Aminu Dantata, through unwavering integrity and tenacity, carved his place in the annals of Nigerian entrepreneurship. He became a central figure across key sectors—construction, manufacturing, banking, agriculture, oil and gas – emblematic of the resilient spirit of indigenous enterprise.

His contributions extended beyond the boardroom. As a pioneer board member of the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank, NIDB, and an active participant in Nigeria’s post-independence economic missions abroad, he played a formative role in shaping national economic policies.

Aminu Dantata’s legacy, however, will perhaps be most remembered through his philanthropy. A strong supporter of social development, he was a founding father of the Kano State Foundation, an endowment fund that has empowered countless Nigerians, especially in the North, through education and entrepreneurship grants.

Among his many contributions is the Alhassan Dantata Haemodialysis Centre at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, alongside numerous other initiatives—building schools, mosques, orphanages, and supporting widows and under-privileged communities. Despite his immense wealth and influence, Aminu Dantata remained humble and closely tied to his roots. His generosity, coupled with a quiet and dignified lifestyle, earned him immense respect across the country.

His service in public life was equally remarkable. He served as Commissioner for Economic Development in Kano State and was a member of the 1979 Constitution Drafting Committee, where he brought his business acumen and moral compass to help lay the foundation for our political economy.

Alhaji Dantata’s passing is a profound loss to Nigeria. He was not just a businessman, but a statesman, a philanthropist, and a moral beacon. His life was a model of excellence in business, politics, administration, and family—earning him accolades as a “man of many parts”.

President Bola Tinubu, in his tribute, described Alhaji Dantata’s death as a monumental national loss, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth and unity.

His inspiring memory will forever be cherished.