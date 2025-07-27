Tragedy in Niger: Family of 10, 15 others feared dead in boat mishap

File image for illustration

At least 25 people, including 10 members of the same family, are feared dead following a tragic boat accident in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday in the Gunu community, as the victims were headed to the Kwata-Zumba weekly market. The boat, reportedly overloaded with passengers and farm produce, capsized mid-journey, plunging its occupants into the water.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) confirmed the incident through a statement issued by its Director General, Abdullahi Arah.

“NSEMA has received a report of a boat mishap incident which occurred today (yesterday), 26th July 2025, around 11:45 am when a boat loaded with commodities and an unspecified number of passengers heading towards Kwata, Zumba Market, capsized along with its occupants,” Arah stated.

He explained that a rescue operation involving NSEMA officials, local divers, and community volunteers was immediately launched. While some passengers, including the boat operator, were successfully rescued, efforts to recover bodies and find possible survivors were still ongoing.

“As of the time of filing this report, the number of casualties could not be confirmed nor ascertained, as the search and rescue operation is still ongoing by NSEMA desk officers, local divers, and volunteers,” Arah added.

He also revealed that one of the rescued victims is currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Kuta, the headquarters of Shiroro LGA.

Adding to the account, the traditional leader of Zumba, Sarkin Ruwa Umar Isah, confirmed the tragedy and offered a preliminary death toll of about 25.

He disclosed that an entire family of 10 was among those who perished, while another family reported five of their members still missing. He noted that the actual number of passengers remains uncertain, as the boat operator failed to keep a manifest.