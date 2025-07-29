TOM to Osun gov: Don’t abandon governance for politics

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— A group, The Osun Mastermind, TOM, yesterday, urged Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State not to abandon governance because of politics, stressing that governance must continue till last day of the administration in office.

The Executive Director of TOM, Professor Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, who spoke at its monthly state-of-the-State address in Osogbo, also lamented the crippling of governance at the local government council across the state.

While acknowledging that 2026 is an election year in the state, TOM insisted that government functionaries must be pre-occupied with discharge of public responsibilities without compromise.

Oyedokun-Alli said: “We have watched with disappointment, how governance in Osun State has now been abandoned for politicking. Government functionaries that should be pre-occupied with discharge of government responsibilities are spending all of their time on politics, leaving the people of the State to suffer.

“While 2026 is indeed the Governorship election year, governance must progress smoothly until the last day of this administration, whether it wins a second term or not. It is unacceptable to sacrifice governance on the altar of political expediency and we call on all government actors to prioritize the public service for which they are paid salaries and other emoluments.

“For the umpteenth time, we will be addressing the issue of the continued closure of the various LG secretariats and the attendant grounding of LG activities and responsibilities – health care, Agriculture, sanitation, Revenue generation etc. we call on stakeholders in the state and Nigeria, to rise up to this occasion and save our state from becoming an evil reference, as the case was with us some years ago.

“We regret to continue seeing needless brickbats between the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State. We do not live in a banana republic, and such critical issues of governance cannot be resolved with press releases. No matter the sentiments that both parties beat up on the issue, the fact remains that the Local Governments are crippled and this is against the principles of democracy.”