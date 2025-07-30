Tinubu’s legacy road projects equitable – FG

The Federal Government says President Bola Tinubu’s legacy road projects reflect his administration’s commitment to equitable infrastructural development.

The Minister of State for Works, Mr. Bello Goronyo, stated this on Wednesday in Kaduna at a two-day interactive session on Government-Citizens Engagement organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

The legacy projects, according to the minister, included the 1,068 kmSokoto–Badagry Superhighway and the 750 km Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway.

The others are the 477-kilometre Trans-Saharan Highway traversing Calabar, Ebonyi, Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa, and the FCT, and the 422-kilometre Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe Motorway.

Goronyo explained that the projects were designed to connect states, enhance national integration, and unlock new economic corridors.

He said four reputable construction firms are handling the Sokoto–Zaria road, with reinforced concrete to ensure durability and longevity. (NAN)