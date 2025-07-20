Tinubu’s failure to appoint ambassadors hurting Nigeria’s global image – ADC

President Bola Tinubu

…Warns of diplomatic downgrades, missed global opportunities

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his prolonged failure to appoint ambassadors to Nigeria’s foreign missions, warning that the delay is damaging the country’s global standing and weakening international diplomacy.

In a statement issued by the party’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described the situation as “embarrassing,” noting that over two years after all 109 ambassadors were recalled in 2023, none has been replaced.

“Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recalled all 109 ambassadors in 2023, none has been replaced. This has left Nigeria without proper representation at global forums where key decisions that affect our country and citizens are made,” the party stated.

The ADC warned that the prolonged diplomatic vacuum is already straining Nigeria’s bilateral relations, particularly with strategic partners like the United States and the United Arab Emirates. It noted that visa processing and consular services have worsened as a result, with many missions being run by lower-ranking diplomats who lack the authority and recognition of ambassadors.

“Chargé d’affaires simply do not have the access or influence that fully accredited ambassadors possess. Nigeria is losing out on important engagements,” Abdullahi added.

According to the party, the absence of ambassadors also undermines Nigeria’s participation in high-level economic, security, and diplomatic discussions, especially at a time when other nations are actively forging global alliances, signing trade deals, and attracting investments.

“Nigeria is missing from the table. While other countries are securing vital agreements and expanding their global influence, we are absent—because we lack high-level representation,” the ADC lamented.

The party also criticised the Tinubu administration’s handling of a recent diplomatic spat involving a U.S. request for Nigeria to accept deported Venezuelans. While the ADC backed the government’s decision, it condemned the Foreign Affairs Minister’s public response during a live television appearance as “careless and inappropriate.”

“Sensitive diplomatic issues should not be handled on live TV. Communications with powerful allies like the United States require tact, discretion, and strategic dialogue,” the statement noted.

The ADC called on President Tinubu to urgently appoint ambassadors and end what it described as a “growing embarrassment” on the global stage.

“The President must act now to protect Nigeria’s interests and reputation abroad. Failure to do so could prompt other countries to downgrade their diplomatic ties with us,” the party warned.