Tinubu’s Conference Centre generates N650m in 3 weeks – Wike

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike has again dismissed criticisms of the N39 billion spent on renovating the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, saying that the increasing revenue from the edifice makes the criticisms unjustified.

Speaking during a Media Chat in Abuja, Wike said that within three weeks of unveiling, the Centre has generated N650 million for the Administration, as opposed to the N50 million that the Administration used to receive annually from the facility before the massive rehabilitation.

Details later…

Vanguard News