Tinubu summons special FEC session Thursday to honour Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Special Federal Executive Council, FEC, session in honour of the late President Muhammadu Buhari has been scheduled to hold Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on Sunday summoned a special FEC session to be dedicated to the late President Buhari on Tuesday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu in his tribute had said: “As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today.

“I have also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday, dedicated to his honour.

“The Federal Government will accord President Buhari full state honours befitting his towering contributions to our country.”

However, the special FEC session was postponed as a result of the delay in bringing the remains of the former President home from London and the declaration of public holiday.

This decision was announced by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, citing the coincidence of the state funeral scheduled for the same day in Buhari’s hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

The statement clarified that the special FEC meeting will no longer hold on Tuesday due to the funeral arrangements.

It stated that a new date for the FEC session will be announced after the funeral proceedings.

The statement read: “The special Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari will no longer be held as announced earlier, given the state funeral in his hometown, Daura, on the same day.

“In addition, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday in honour of the departed Nigerian leader.

“The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will announce a new date after the funeral proceedings.”

But in a tweet via his X handle @aonanuga1956, the presidential spokesman wrote: “A special session of the Federal Executive Council in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari will be held on Thursday 17 July from 1pm. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lead the session of tributes for the departed leader.”

President Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, in London at about 4.30 pm, following a prolonged illness.