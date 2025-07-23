Tinubu, Shettima, Osinbajo, other former leaders to attend APC NEC tomorrow

…BUHARI’S MEMORY TO BE HONORED AT MEETING

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be leading other party stalwarts to tomorrow’s National Executive Committee meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress, including the Vice President Kassim Shettima, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some former Governors and members of the National Working Committee among others.

There are indications that tomorrow’s NEC would hold a short session in honour of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, being the first major APC meeting after his death.

The session is among other major agenda items already penciled for deliberations at the NEC meeting holding tomorrow at the party’s National Secretariat.

The meeting where the issue of a substantive National Chairman of the party would also be discussed, is expected to have an extended participation since the National Caucus which normally precedes the NEC is not holding in this instance, but some members of the caucus are expected at the NEC, according to party sources.

It is the traditional practice of the APC to hold a National Caucus meeting a day before the NEC, but that tradition is now being set aside due to logistics issues according to party sources, necessitating the expansion of tomorrow’s NEC to include some members of the party’s National Caucus.

According to the APC Constitution, members of the party’s NEC are

i. National Chairmen

ii. Deputy National Chairman (North)

iii. Deputy National Chairman (South)

iv. National Secretary

v. Deputy National Secretary

*Six National Vice Chairmen, one from each geo-political zone of the Country (to be also known as Zonal Chairmen)

National Legal Adviser

Deputy National Legal AdviserNational Treasurer

Deputy National Treasurer

National Financial Secretary

Deputy National Financial Secretary

National Organising Secretary

Deputy National Organising Secretary

National Publicity Secretary

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

National Welfare Secretary

Deputy National Welfare Secretary

National Auditor

Deputy National Auditor

National Women Leader

Deputy National Women Leader

National Youth Leader

Deputy National Youth Leader

Special (Physically Challenged) Leader

Zonal Secretary

Zonal Youth Leader

Zonal Organizing Secretary

Zonal Women Leader

States’ Chairmen of the Party

The President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who are members of the Party

President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate who are members of the Party

Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives who are members of the Party

Governors of the States of the Federation who are members of the Party

Majority or Minority Leader,

Party Whip and their Deputies in the Senate and House of Representatives who are Members of the Party

Two serving Senators from each geo-political zone of the country, who are members of the Party, to be nominated by the Senators from such zone

Three members of the House of Representatives from each geo-political zone of the country who are members of the Party to be nominated by members from such zone

Six Ex-Officio members, of whom, one each shall be elected by the National Convention from each of the six geo-political zones of the Country.

Serving Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BOT).

Also according to the Constitution of the APC “There shall be a National Caucus of the Party consisting of:

i. National Chairman

ii. Deputy National Chairman (North)

iii. Deputy National Chairman (South)

National Secretary

National Legal Adviser

National Treasurer.

National Organising Secretary

National Women Leader

National Youth Leader.

Special (Physically Challenged) Leader.

Past and Present Presidents and Vice Presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who are members of the Party

Current Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates of the Party Past and Present Senate Presidents and Deputy Senate Presidents who are members of the Party

Present and past Speakers of the House of Representatives and Deputy Speakers who are members of the Party

Serving Majority or Minority Leader, Whips and their Deputies in the Senate and House of Representatives who are members of the Party.

Past and present Governors of the States of the Federation, who are members of the Party

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) who is a member of the Party.

Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Secretary of Board of Trustees of the Party

Former National Chairmen and National Secretaries who are members of the Party

Such other members as may be co-opted or appointed by the National Executive Committee (NEC)

Tomorrow’s NEC is expected to include the participation of some National Caucus of the party who have been invited to the enlarged NEC.