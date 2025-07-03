Tinubu promises to address diaspora issues

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to address the challenges facing Nigerians in Saint Lucia and other parts of the world through diplomatic engagement.

He made the pledge on Wednesday during an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community in Castries, the capital of Saint Lucia.

The event was organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), chaired by Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

A statement on the event, issued by presidential spokesperson Mr Bayo Onanuga, was released to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

President Tinubu urged Nigerians living in Saint Lucia to remain law-abiding and serve as good ambassadors of the country.

“My plea to you all: continue to be of good behaviour; don’t break the law,” he said.

Drawing from his experience as a student in the U.S. five decades ago, Tinubu emphasised the importance of focus and hard work.

“Life is about working hard and being consistent,” he noted.

Assuring the community of government support, Tinubu stated, “For the professionals living here, our government will not abandon you. But you must work hard. It is our job to help you succeed.”

He highlighted efforts by his administration to stabilise Nigeria’s economy, saying, “We inherited a country that was near bankruptcy. But we have been able to rescue the economy.”

He also noted improvements in oil revenue management and foreign exchange policy.

Dabiri-Erewa lauded the contributions of Nigerians in Saint Lucia and encouraged them to stay connected to their homeland.

Mr Smart Duah, President of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), raised concerns about a 2,500-dollar annual work permit fee as one of the challenges faced by the community.

Father Festus Iwuagwu, a Nigerian priest in Saint Lucia, said the large turnout reflected the community’s respect and affection for the president.

Dr Olugbemisola Ogunlusi, a paediatrician and graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, welcomed the president and shared her story of raising two doctors in Saint Lucia.

She added that her husband had since returned to Nigeria, where he now served as Chief Medical Director at a new federal medical centre.

As a token of appreciation, the Nigerian community presented President Tinubu with a portrait made by Doris, a medical student and talented artist. (NAN)