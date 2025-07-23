Tinubu, problem solver on national security — Jega

Professor Attahiru Jega

By Luminous Jannamike & Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — Former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Attahiru Jega, has described President Bola Tinubu, as a ‘problem solver,’ who was tackling Nigeria’s national security challenges through bold reforms in the livestock sector.

He made the remark while delivering a keynote address at the 2025 Blueprint Impact Series and Awards in Abuja, yesterday.

The event, organised by Blueprint Newspapers Limited, recognised individuals and institutions making transformative contributions to governance, business and social development.

Speaking in his capacity as Special Adviser to the President on Livestock Reforms and National Coordinator of the Presidential Livestock Reform Initiative, Jega presented a paper, titled “Exploring the Potentials of Livestock Exports in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects.”

“This initiative is designed to turn tragedy into opportunity,”Jega said, referring to the longstanding farmer-herder conflicts and insecurity associated with the livestock sector across many parts of the country.

Speaking further, he said: “This is not just about agriculture, it is about national security, economic growth and sustainable development. If we manage this properly.

“We can drastically reduce the farmer-herder conflicts, boost rural livelihoods, reduce poverty, and improve food security across the country. ‘’President Tinubu has shown courage by addressing a longstanding problem with a practical, forward-looking solution.’”

Jega noted that Nigeria’s livestock sector, estimated to be worth over $30 billion, remained largely underdeveloped due to weak investment, low productivity and structural inefficiencies.

“This sector is not merely a subsector of agriculture. It is a fulcrum upon which rural livelihoods, nutrition security and inter-regional trade dynamics revolve,” he said.

He revealed further that Nigeria spends between $1.5 billion and $2 billion annually on milk imports, describing the situation as economically unsustainable.

The former INEC boss said: “Our inability to transform the livestock sector has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s economic stagnation in agriculture. We are still importing over 60 per cent of the milk we consume. Imagine the impact of developing our dairy sector to meet both domestic needs and export goals. This new ministry could be a game-changer if we get it right.’’

He praised President Tinubu for creating a dedicated federal ministry of livestock development, reaffirming that the livestock reform initiative aimed to build a climate-smart, commercially viable and conflict-resilient sector.

He called on stakeholders, including federal and state governments, private investors, and livestock professionals, to support the reform programme and align with the President’s vision for transformation.

Jega said: “We must align policy with practice, invest in research, train our veterinarians, support ranching systems, and expand cold-chain logistics. This is how we can transform the sector into a true engine of inclusive growth.

‘’All hands must be on deck if we are to unlock the full value chain of the livestock industry and reduce insecurity linked to rural economic deprivation.’’

According to him, the initiative will prioritise improvements in veterinary services, breed quality, feed production, and innovative financing models to attract local and international investment.

He reiterated that livestock offered one of Nigeria’s best opportunities for economic diversification, adding that “with the right investments, policies, and partnerships, Nigeria can become a regional leader in livestock exports and an example of conflict-to-opportunity transformation.’’

Also speaking, Secretary to the Gover.nment of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, who chaired the event, described the media as Nigeria’s moral compass and a vital pillar of democracy.

“The media is an indispensable ally… a conscience keeper that informs public opinion, holds leaders accountable, and promotes national unity,” Akume said.

He lauded the event’s theme as relevant to the Tinubu administration’s priorities, noting that the establishment of the ministry of livestock development signalled a strategic move to reposition the sector as a driver of industrial growth, job creation, rural development and foreign trade.

“Nigeria exports millions of livestock annually, yet we have barely scratched the surface of the economic opportunities available — from dairy and meat production to global value chain integration,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, urged journalists to uphold professional standards amid growing misinformation and sensationalism.

“We now see the unchecked spread of unverified information, driven by social media users who lack the necessary literacy and training,” Alake said.

He echoed Jega’s support for transitioning from open grazing to ranching, describing it as a modern solution that could both reduce conflict and enhance economic value.

“If we do it right, livestock can rival or even surpass oil in GDP contribution. It’s time to modernise and move forward,” Alake insisted.

In his remarks, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, also commended the organisers and recalled his personal involvement with the Blueprint brand since its inception in 2009.

He highlighted the media’s vital role in national unity and development, warning that irresponsible reporting could worsen societal divisions.

“The media must discern what is good information, what is good news, and what should be left out.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an ardent supporter of the media. He will not, in any way, form, or shape, stifle the media or hinder its work,” the minister said.

He urged media professionals to strike a balance between holding leaders accountable and preserving national cohesion.

“You are carrying on your shoulders an enormous responsibility to keep society together, while also holding leaders to account,” he said.