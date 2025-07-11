Tinubu not shaking, coalition doomed to fail – Obidike

In a strong show of support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed the viability of any political coalition formed to oppose the president’s administration, including the recently announced ADC-led coalition.

Speaking to journalists, Chief Obidike stated that President Tinubu’s unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s growth and stability makes any such opposition efforts futile.

“Any coalition formed to oppose President Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria is doomed to fail because he is too committed to the country’s progress,” he said. “His dedication to improving the lives of Nigerians is evident in his policies and actions, and we, as APC members, will continue to support him every step of the way.”

Obidike pointed to several of the president’s policy interventions, including ongoing economic reforms, infrastructural investments, and security strategies, which he described as critical steps in repositioning Nigeria for sustainable development.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria is poised for greatness,” Obidike noted. “His commitment to positive change is inspiring, and we are confident that he will continue to deliver for Nigerians.”

The APC chieftain’s remarks come amid rising political activity ahead of the 2027 general elections, with opposition parties forming alliances aimed at unseating the ruling APC. However, Obidike insisted that the ruling party remains united and focused on supporting the president’s reform agenda.

He further described the president’s leadership as a source of renewed hope for the country and reaffirmed APC’s resolve to stay the course.

“With President Tinubu at the helm, the future looks bright. We are excited to be part of this transformative journey,” Obidike concluded.