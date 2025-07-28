Tinubu gifts each Falcons player $100,000, nat’l honours, house 

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu yesterday bestowed national honours of Order of the Niger, OON, on the victorious Super Falcons, winners of the 2924 women’s Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON.

He also announced allocations of three-bedroom apartments and cash prizes of $100,000 (approximately N153m) to each of the players.

This is in line with the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, also announcing a cash donation of N10 million each for the victorious Super Falcons.

Tinubu announced the package as he hosted the Super Falcons at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, following their dramatic landmark victory on Saturday in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON, final held in Rabat, Morocco.

The President also stated that the 11-member technical team supporting the Super Falcons will receive $50,000 (approximately N75.6 million) each in cash awards as a token of appreciation for their contributions.

Welcoming the Super Falcons and the technical crew, the President, in his remarks, said: “Today, you return home as champions of Africa, we could not be prouder, and it cannot be more historic. You made us very, very proud.

“You made it a milestone and the history of sport, this is the 10th time Nigeria returned triumphant as the champion of the 2024 Women, African Cup of Nations, WAFCON.

“Your victory represents more than the sport accomplishment, it is a triumph of courage, determination, discipline and consistency.”

On the reason he didn’t want to watch the final match initially, the President said: “Honestly, I didn’t want to watch the match. I didn’t want high blood pressure, but our people came in and turned my TV on to that channel.

‘’When it was 2-0, I got very offended and restless, but I was there still watching the indomitable spirit of resilience, determination and courage. And after that penalty and I saw a 2-1, my spirit was lifted. And I believe that of the nation too was lifted.

“But what it almost did was to get me hungrier because your mother (First Lady) was in the kitchen, almost abandoning my dinner. .A game that she doesn’t watch except that the girls are playing and she keeps running ‘we have won,’ ‘’I said we have not yet won. And at the end of the final whistle, it was excitement all over the country.”

‘Inspiring victory’

Tinubu said the victory by the women senior team had “inspired millions, especially young girls who now see the proof that their dreams are valid and achievable. You inspired me too.”

He said the team represented hope, ignited the nation’s hope, adding “and we will continue to encourage you, encourage the next generation and other generations after you.

“I’ve received this trophy on behalf of all Nigerians, and I say to you, thank you for the dedication, thank you for your passion, and thank you for reminding us of the strength of the Nigerian spirit

“Nothing else could have represented this crucial time, crucial victory. On behalf of the great grateful nation, I hereby confer on the players, the 11-man technical team with national honour of Officer, Order of the Niger, OON.’’

In a further show of appreciation, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, and governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also announced a donation of N10 million to each of the players and technical crew on behalf of the 36 state governors.

You’re role models, says First Lady

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in her remarks, described the Super Falcons as role models and shining examples of courage and excellence.

She congratulated the team for their exceptional performance and unwavering spirit, describing their journey as “a testament to resilience, teamwork and determination.

“You played with passion, confidence and an unshakeable belief in yourselves that it is not over until it is over.

“The zeal you displayed on the pitch was nothing short of inspirational. You never wavered and reminded the world why Nigeria remains a powerhouse in African women’s football.”

The First Lady prayed for the team’s continued success and shared an earlier conversation with President Tinubu about the team’s bright future as world champions.

“I told Mr. President this morning (yesterday) that you are going on to win the World Cup, and he thought I was too ambitious. But Ajibade, the team captain, just seconded that, and that is possible.’’

Our victory’s for every Nigerian girl — Falcons captain

Super Falcons Captain Rasheedat Ajibade said the victory was for the team and for every Nigerian girl who dreamt of achieving greatness.

She said: “Today (yesterday), I stand before you not just as the captain of the Super Falcons, but as a proud daughter of Nigeria, carrying the dreams, resilience, and spirit of our great nation.

“On behalf of my teammates, coaches and technical staff, I express our heartfelt gratitude for this warm reception and the unwavering belief you have shown in us.”

Emphasising the significance of their 10th WAFCON title, the team captain said: “This victory is not just a trophy. It is a testament to the unyielding spirit of Nigeria. It is a celebration of every young girl in our villages, towns, and cities who dares to dream.

‘’This 10th title is for you, Mr. President, for Nigerians, for Super Falcons, and for every young child who believes and dreams to be on this stage someday.”

Ajibade called for continued support from the government and stakeholders to elevate Nigeria’s global standing in women’s football.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, described the team’s victory as a symbol of national unity, inspiration, and the triumph of belief, courage, and excellence.

Dikko credited President Tinubu’s administration with investing in sports development and women’s empowerment.

“The Super Falcons’ triumph is a fruit of your unwavering support for sports and women. You have always believed that sports can unite us, heal us, and uplift our spirits as one of the major drivers of the economy. And today, we have seen it happen,” he stated.

He commended the First Lady, for her “constant support for our women in sports.

“This win goes beyond sports. It is a powerful symbol of our national unity and cohesion. In those 90 minutes, Nigerians everywhere, from the north, south, east and west, held their breath, prayed together, cheered the team, and finally celebrated together. That is the power of sports, and, indeed, the power of our women in sports,” he said.

Nigerians reacts to Tinubu’s reward for Super Falcons

Immediately after the reception, reactions from excited Nigerians flooded X (formerly Twitter), with many describing the gesture as unprecedented and well-deserved.

@OjubanireKehin2 wrote: “N150 million for each of the players! Omo I’m happy for the team, especially the home-based among them. This is huge! Thank you Mr President!”

@FranklynGaga said: “Highly commendable. Congratulations to our women. This is massive. Hope he fulfils it.”

@cryptostashed20 commented: “Very good for me ‘cos those girls really need that. If it were an advanced country, they already have systems in place to support their footballers, especially after retirement.”

@karen_bae__ added: “No president has ever done such. Some of the promises made in the past haven’t even been fulfilled.”

@777numbers joked: “That’s huge from Mr. President.

@iamdavepolo wrote: “Wow!! If this is true and real, then we must commend the president for this gesture. Achievement like this should not go without a national honour for them. Kudos Baba.”