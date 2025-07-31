Tinubu fires Nkiruka Madueke as DG National Council on Climate

President Bola Tinubu

..Appoints Omotenioye Majekodunmi as replacement

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has sacked the pioneer Director General of the National Council on Climate Change, NCCC, Dr Nkiruka Madueke and replaced her with Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi.

Dr. Madueke, the pioneer head of the Council, was appointed by the President in June 2024.

A statement by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga explained that Mrs. Majekodunmi, a climate finance expert and environmental lawyer with over 17 years of experience, has worked extensively with global and national institutions on renewable energy, carbon markets, and climate governance.

She previously served as the NCCC’s Financial Adviser and has played a key role in shaping Nigeria’s climate policies and international engagements.

The President thanked Dr. Madueke, for her dedicated service and strong foundation for the Council’s continued growth.

“Majekodunmi’s appointment reaffirms the Tinubu administration’s commitment to tackling climate change as both an environmental necessity and a driver of sustainable economic growth, national security, and social inclusion,” the statement added.