Tinubu directs NDDC to complete abandoned critical projects

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to prioritise the completion of all abandoned critical projects across the Niger Delta region.

Tinubu issued the directive during the 25th anniversary plenary celebration of the NDDC, held in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The event was themed, “Transmitting Vision to Reality for the Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta Region.”

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Tinubu stated that the NDDC played a central role in the national development strategy.

He noted that his administration had prioritised the development of the Niger Delta due to the region’s significant contributions to the nation’s progress.

“Accordingly, I have directed the NDDC, through the Ministry of Regional Development, to complete and deliver all abandoned critical projects througout the Niger Delta region,” he said.

The projects cited included the Ka-Ataba Bridge, the Okrika-Borokiri Bridge, the Bonny Ring Road, the Barigolo Road and bridges, and the East West Sampou roads and bridges, among others.

The President expressed confidence that once completed, the projects would accelerate the development of the region and the country at large.

He affirmed the Federal Government’s continued support for the NDDC to enable it to fulfil its mandate of advancing the development of the Niger Delta.

“The NDDC remains pivotal to the development of the Niger Delta, which has made substantial contributions to our national growth.

“My administration pledges full support to the commission and will ensure it remains adequately empowered to deliver on its mandate,” he added.

Tinubu urged the commission to continue prioritising human capital development, as well as projects and programmes that directly benefit residents in rural communities.

He commended NDDC for its ‘Light Up the Niger Delta’ initiative, noting that the scheme had contributed to a reduction in night-time crime, enhanced security, extended trading hours, and improved social activities across the region.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, acknowledged the instrumental role played by the National Assembly in the establishment of the NDDC.

He recalled the Senate’s involvement in passing the bill that created the NDDC during a critical time in the nation’s history.

“That is why we are gathered here today, to express our full support for the NDDC on the occasion of its silver jubilee,” he stated.

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in a goodwill message, remarked that the NDDC’s 25th anniversary provided a moment for sober reflection and strategic planning.

He urged the commission to begin transitioning from oil dependency to the exploration of renewable energy resources and other sustainable opportunities for the region’s growth.

“The next 25 years should bring about a greater development as the future of the Niger Delta region lies in the hands of the NDDC,” he declared.

In her keynote address, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, underscored the importance of translating vision into tangible outcomes.

She emphasised that the NDDC bore a significant responsibility to improve the living conditions and livelihoods of the people of the Niger Delta.

“The significant of today’s celebration must be reflected in real measurable impact.

“The NDDC has carried out a considerable amount of work, but much more remains to be done to truly transform the region,” Okonjo-Iweala said.

The Minister of Regional Development, Mr Abubakar Momoh, commended the NDDC for the recent completion of the 25.7-kilometre Ogbia-Emakalakala-Akipelai-Etiama-Nembe Road which included seven bridges.

Others completed projects include the Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opulom-Ikot Inwang, Okoroutip-Iwochange Road with 800 metre Ibeno Bridge, a 132KV transmission line, and a 132KV/33KV electricity substation at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“Despite the challenges inherent in developing the Niger Delta, the NDDC has risen to the task by executing projects that have improved the lives of the people.

“President Tinubu is particularly pleased with the performance of the current leadership of the NDDC,” Momoh added.

The Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr Chiedu Ebie, highlighted the evolution of the commission’s leadership since its inception, stating that the current board had prioritise stakeholder engagement as a tool for inclusive development.

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the NDDC, described the silver jubilee celebration as the commencement of a new era.

“This anniversary marks the dawn of a new beginning, not only for the NDDC but for the entire Niger Delta region,” he affirmed.