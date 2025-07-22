Tinubu committed to media freedom, says Information Minister

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to press freedom and the growth of the media in Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday at the annual Blueprint Newspaper Lecture, Impact Series and Awards in Abuja, the Minister described Tinubu as an ardent supporter of the media who fully understands its vital role in national development.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not in any way, form, or shape stifle or stand in the way of the media’s progress. He has made it clear to me from the beginning that I should carry out my duties professionally and independently,” Idris stated.

He emphasized the critical role of the media in nation-building and the sustenance of democracy, urging media practitioners to uphold responsibility and balance while holding government accountable.

“You have a duty to hold leaders to account. But in doing so, you must also be conscious of the possible consequences of your actions on national unity. The media must exercise discretion in distinguishing between information that builds and that which divides,” he added.

While acknowledging existing challenges in the media landscape, Idris expressed optimism about the resilience and continued relevance of the sector.

He also clarified that he no longer holds the position of Chairman at Blueprint Newspaper, a role he relinquished upon assuming office as Minister.

“I am no longer the chairman of Blueprint Newspaper. Though I played a major role in founding the paper 14 years ago, I now attend events like this as an invitee,” he said, appreciating those who helped establish and sustain the publication.

The Minister congratulated the awardees, stressing that their selection was based solely on the editorial judgment of the newspaper, free from external influence.

The event drew several dignitaries, including Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake; Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha; the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; and keynote speaker, Prof. Attahiru Jega.