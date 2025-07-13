Tight security at Buhari’s Kaduna residence as Nigerians mourn ex-president

By Bayo Wahab

Following the announcement of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s death, Nigerians have gathered at his residence in Kaduna to mourn and pay their respects.

Former Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, is said to be among the early visitors to the ex-president’s residence.

Security around the area has been reinforced as two military gun trucks were stationed at key points near the house, while armed soldiers patrolled the street.

Vehicular movement was restricted, and loitering around the narrow residential area was firmly discouraged by security operatives.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the ex-president will be buried in Daura on Monday, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.

Buhari died in London on Sunday after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.