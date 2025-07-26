Three die in Taraba boat mishap

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

No fewer than three persons have died, and several others are missing after a boat capsized while ferrying commuters across the collapsed Namnai Bridge in the Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday night around 7:00 p.m.

Chairman of Inland Water Transporters in Taraba State, Jidda Mayoreniyo, confirmed the incident to newsmen, stating that the boat was transporting both passengers and vehicles when it went under.

He also said four drowned vehicles were recovered, while some passengers were rescued and others remain unaccounted for.

It was also gathered that luggage and personal belongings submerged in the mishap have yet to be recovered, further compounding the loss.

The Namnai Bridge, which collapsed over a year ago, has forced commuters to rely on boats for transportation across the river, a situation commuters say has increasingly become dangerous