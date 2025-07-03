Thoughts on the negative narratives of Tompolo and Otuaro’s detractors

By ENEWARIDIDEKE EKANPOU

Occasional Christmas is everyman’s entitlement however the period of waiting. The peak of ‘ayebeism’ (stupidity) is to laze away and wait for one’s occasional Christmas in life because life’s occasional Christmas does not come without hardwork. When Christmas is eagerly awaited without hardwork, it becomes the drama of waiting for Godot who is still being awaited.

Once in life every man is blessed with a noised celebration and thereafter he lives in silence towards the equitably apportioned graveyard silence.The man who wants more than the equitably apportioned occasional flare of noised celebration in life ends up being a monster of disasters or a perpetrator of atrocities against fellow beings on earth. The man who obstructively dances towards another man in his occasional moment of noised celebration is a preternaturally evil man unworthy of companionship. For such lazy waiters the dramatist, Samuel Beckett, should be tasked to awaken them to the folly of waiting for occasional Christmas without hardwork as the foundational honey and invitation.

Currently, at me a theological vein tugs without stop. The theological vein tugging at me reveals that sin came into this wide world through one man; salvation also came into this wide world through one man. Similarly, my tugging historical vein tells me the Amnesty in the Niger Delta over which some persons have either turned the civet cat up the raffia palm tree or have turned denigratory professional dancers with a specialisation in propaganda and minimisation, came through Tompolo in 2009. Then High Chief Dr Tompolo, Chief Dr Dennis Otuaro, Chief Kestin Pondi, Dr Paul Bebenimibo and notable other agitators were in the forest exposed to the unsolicited communication from mosquitoes. President Musa Yar’Adua breathed a sigh of relief only after Tompolo had claimed the Amnesty extended to him. Tompolo only opted for Amnesty after pressures mounted on him by virtually all the Ijaws.

We know from available statistics that the real sea pirates terrorising the Niger Delta at that time who hurried to take Amnesty as an opportunity to part way with their notorious maritime brigandage are today the denigratory demons creating confusing narratives on Tompolo and Otuaro – confusing narratives contrary to the positive actual developments on the ground. When the main agitators were yet to decide on what to do, pondering on the likely implications on the Niger Delta struggle, the notorious sea pirates were hurriedly all over the place like bees expelled from their abode. Some of those sea pirates are today the ones parading themselves as emperors, creating teleguided negative narratives on Tompolo, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and PAP office. They are the inheritors of the property of that biblical whore before King Solomon whose baby had died but who wanted the living baby of her neighbour torn into two because she no longer had anything to hold unto as hers.

The man from whom PAP came into existence was Tompolo. It was Tompolo’s single-minded visionary freedom struggles that opened the gate to Amnesty waters to flow. Such freedom legend in the Niger Delta agitation deserves respect from all the beneficiaries of PAP. Though existing historical facts point to Tompolo as the origination point of PAP, he has never been deservedly treated in corresponding reflection of this reality.

Right from its beginning, PAP had often been run mostly by persons who had little or no roots in the Niger Delta struggle. They often ran PAP without a thought on the man from whom PAP came into this world. They ran the office according to their own whims and caprices, away from the core values that are supposed to drive the programme towards total disarmament, rehabilitation, reintegration and empowerment. Tompolo was not even bothered when everybody knew he was not fully integrated into the activities of PAP by past administrators. He did not begrudge those privileged to run PAP at that time because he believed there was a given time for everything on earth.

People must not be in a hurry to forget that while Tompolo’s time had not come in fullness like full moon as regards PAP and how they ran the office, he did not launch a verbal war against anyone, neither did the likes of Bebenimibo, Pondi and Otuaro. They all respectfully kept their distance and watched the activities without verbal exertions through either instigation or masterminded blackmail and propaganda targeted to eject the occupant of the PAP office from his designated seat. Tompolo, Otuaro and others only maintained a dignified silence while others manned the office because they knew everything on earth was ‘time by time’, as Barrister Soja Smooth has always lyrically stressed in his musically channelled philosophical thoughts.

Yesterday, just yesterday, as it was decreed by God, Tompolo was contractually engaged to stop crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta. Again, not too long, Dr Dennis Otuaro was appointed the Administrator of PAP. Right from the contractual engagement of Tompolo on whose behalf TANTITA now does the job excellently, and the appointment of Otuaro as PAP boss, both in the maritime sector and the PAP office job performance has changed dramatically in positive dimensions to the discomfort of those reactionary forces habitually conditioned to suffocate progress spotted anywhere on earth. Because Tompolo and Otuaro are involved, propagandist moves and dances are everywhere to distort the true identities of Tompolo and Otuaro in their various national assignments so that Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Tinubu could authorise that the ejection injection be given to them for space evacuation in preparation for space-filling by the vendors of image-pulverisation.

It is known to everyone that before TANTITA came into the scene of oil theft and pipeline vandalism, there was an envious move by the self-styled emperors of Amnesty shamelessly enacted to stop the contractual and appointive engagement of Tompolo and Otuaro but it fizzled out like a fire drenched and defeated by heavy downpour at night – in fact caught bedraggled like JP Clark’s bats in his poem ‘Night rain’, unable to fly at dawn. Now there are teleguided moves to demarket Tompolo and Otuaro so they could be relieved of their present national engagements. Why have you forgotten that Tompolo and Otuaro maintained dignified distance and silence while others were charged with their present engagements? Could this be envy? Could this be signs of people suddenly gripped by either madness or stupidity?

Those who are masters of blackmail and propaganda can do anything they like but Tompolo and Otuaro will always remain who they are: committed to the pursuit of their vision for a better Nigeria in their various engagements. Oil theft and pipeline vandalism will be totally eradicated in no distant time and that PAP will always abide by its core values by which all the components of PAP are progressively driven.

It must now be loudly drummed verbally here that however the envy-tainted moves of the masters of blackmail and propaganda, Tompolo and Otuaro are key to peace and security in the Niger Delta because they always engage the core stakeholders to achieve the much desired results.

Tompolo and Otuaro are very much on the right path in their various engagements and therefore, far away, federally instigated EJECTION injections will elude Tompolo and Otuaro. Ejection is only possible in JP Clark’s AMERICA THEIR AMERICA, not in the Niger Delta where Niger Delta is indeed our Niger Delta attuned to the attainment of the core values of maritime security and borderless development – rather than NIGER DELTA THEIR NIGER DELTA which is the prized creation pursued by the detractors of Tompolo and Otuaro because it is rooted in EJECTIONS from occupied spaces.

The ripples from enemies targeted to displace Tompolo and Otuaro will not work because ripples of blackmail and propaganda are not different from waves in a river. Waves are incapable of causing shipwreck. Tompolo and Otuaro will not be caught in the nets thrown on their paths because they have not sinned in any way to warrant being netted and ejected. The targeted ripples will only turn against the detractors and mischief-makers like undertows in their return journey from the shoreline when the shoreline furiously rains blows on the undertows and gets them broken into pieces like broken pots.

*Ekanpou, a poet and political activist, wrote from Akparemogbene, Delta State.