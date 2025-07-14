Thorns and Crown: Blend of artistic innovation with deep-rooted African tradition

By Prisca Sam-Duru

With its mission to celebrate African artists as well as nurture creativity, Absa L’Atelier, in partnership with the South African National Association for the Visual Arts (SANAVA), recently held a solo exhibition by Taofeek Badru, one of the 2022 Absa L’Atelier Ambassadors.

Through a series of hand embroidery, textile installations, and bronze works, Nigerian multimedia artist Taofeek unearths the unspoken narrative of burden, sacrifice and internal conflict beneath the prestige and reverence surrounding leadership. The works challenge viewers any day to look beyond the visible symbols of power.

At the heart of the exhibition was the Yoruba beaded crown, a powerful emblem of leadership, cultural heritage, and influence. The artist’s hand-made embroidery, bronze sculpture, and textile installations were visually compelling to observers who trooped into the exhibition hall during the opening. The body of work showcased a total blend of artistic innovation with deep-rooted African tradition.

Themed ‘Thorns and Crown’, the exhibition held at Alliance Française, Lagos, was as part of the 2025 Pan-African Gallery Exhibition Series.

Thorns and Crown is the artist’s third solo exhibition. Although Taofeek has had the opportunity to present his work in various group and solo settings both in Nigeria and internationally, over the years, Thorns and Crown marks a significant evolution in his artistic exploration and storytelling.

The exhibition featured a total of 14 works: 10 hand-embroidered textile pieces, 3 bronze sculptures, and 1 large installation sculpture, with each piece contributing to the broader narrative of resilience, tradition, and the complex nature of leadership and achievement.

The solo show, which opened on June 7th and ran till June 28th, 2025, featured works created using a mix of media that reflect the artist’s background in textiles and sculpture. “I used thread and acrylic for intricate hand embroidery, Aso Oke fabric to create a sculptural installation, and bronze for sculptural elements. My style continues to fuse traditional Yoruba aesthetics with contemporary storytelling, using textures, patterns, and symbolism to evoke cultural memory and critique societal expectations,” Taofeek explained.

An instance is the piece titled Tí Ajá Bá L¹ní L¹yìn… (Thread and Acrylic on Linen, 91 x 121 cm, 2025). This piece is inspired by the Yoruba proverb “Tí ajá bá l¹ní l¹yìn yóó pa ÍbÍ” – “If a dog has strong backing, it will kill a monkey.” The artwork depicts a young figure carrying a crown, which symbolizes achievement, success, and the heavy responsibilities that come with them. Normally, such a burden might be too much for someone so young, but the support system behind him—represented by the abstract line forms—makes it possible. The work emphasizes that with the right backing, even seemingly impossible feats can be accomplished, regardless of one’s age or limitations.

Another work, ‘Àtàrí Àjànàkú’ (Thread and Acrylic on Linen, 91 x 121 cm, 2025), was inspired by the Yoruba proverb “Àtàrí Àjànàkú kì í ce ¹rù ÍmÍde,” which translates to “The dismembered head of an elephant is not what a youngster can carry.” The proverb also speaks to the weight of responsibility and the limitations of inexperience. In the artwork, the youthful figure is dressed in symbolic attire, suggesting a readiness or aspiration to lead—but his downcast gaze hints at the realization of the enormous burden ahead. The piece, according to the artist, “Serves as a powerful reminder that certain roles or challenges require maturity, strength, and wisdom—qualities that come with time and experience.”

Other titles in the exhibition include; ‘On the Road to Damascus’, ‘Adegboro 1 series’, ‘Heavy is the Head 1’, ‘a.k.a Mr Anjofe’, ‘Alaaru Oyingbo’, etc.

According to the award-winning visual artist, the inspiration for the theme ‘Thorns and Crown’ came from multiple sources. “One major influence is the book Uneasy Lies the Head That Wears a Crown, which explores the burdens of leadership and power. I also drew inspiration from societal trends, especially on social media, where people often share only their success stories, ignoring the struggles and sacrifices behind them.

This creates a false narrative, especially among the youth, who now believe it’s possible to achieve wealth, fame, and power without effort or responsibility. The exhibition is a response to this mindset. It aims to reintroduce the idea that success comes with thorns, not just the crown.”

The central message of ‘Thorns and Crown, he stated further, is that “Every visible success is accompanied by unseen struggles, sacrifices, and responsibilities. I want to create awareness, especially among young people, that success is not instant or effortless. True leadership and greatness come with a price and understanding that cost is essential. The exhibition is a meditation on the duality of power, the beauty of the crown, and the pain of the thorns that hold it in place.”