Thomas Adewumi University Matriculates 780 student, affirms commitment to quality education

Professor Francisca Oladipo Vice Chancellor of Thomas Adewumi University,Oko Irese in Irepodun local government area of Kwara with the matriculating students on Saturday.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Vice-Chancellor of Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State Professor Francisca O. Oladipo, has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to quality education.

Professor Oladipo, made the commitment at the institution’s 5th matriculation ceremony, held on Saturday 12th of July, 2025 at the school auditorium.

According to her,“Today, we formally welcome into our academic community a new cohort of 780 bright young men and women who have chosen to begin their higher education journey with us.

“Indeed, these figures reflect the growing confidence that parents and students have in Thomas Adewumi University as a centre of academic excellence.

“I encourage you, the matriculating students to make the most of the excellent facilities, quality teaching, and serene environment that our University offers.

“Engage wholeheartedly in your studies, take part in constructive extracurricular activities, and adhere to the rules and regulations of the University.

“As an institution, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide quality education and to equip you with the knowledge, skills, and character you need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment where every student can flourish.” the Vice Chancellor said.

In his remarks, the Chancellor and founder of the University, Engr. Dr. Johnson Adewumi urged matriculating students to adhere to the institution’s oath saying, “Oath must be obeyed. Your parent have done you well by ensuring all of you are living on the Campus and it is now left to you to be a good ambassador of your family.

“As a student of TAU, you are expected to have hours of community services through our skill acquisition programmes, and acquire a minimum of two international certifications to assist you in securing your future and be an IT professional.”

The matriculating students cut across all seven Faculties and twenty-two programmes running by the institution.

The ceremony was graced by the representatives from Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) led by Mr Habib Usman Maiyaki, parents of matriculating students, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders.