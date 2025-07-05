Things you may not know about late Peter Rufai

Peter Rufai, fondly known as “Dodo Mayana,” was a trailblazing Nigerian goalkeeper whose 20-year career left an indelible mark on global football.

From his royal roots in Lagos to starring in two FIFA World Cups and winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, Rufai’s journey through Europe’s top leagues and his penalty-scoring heroics made him a national icon.

Here are some incredible facts celebrating the legacy of this Super Eagles legend, who passed away on July 3, 2025, at age 61.

1. Royal Heritage: Peter Rufai, born on August 24, 1963, in Oshodi, Lagos, was the son of a tribal king in the Idimu region, but he famously declined to inherit the throne to pursue his passion for football.

2. Nickname Icon: Known as “Dodo Mayana,” Rufai’s charismatic nickname reflected his commanding presence and royal lineage, making him a beloved figure in Nigerian football.

3. Trailblazing Career: Rufai was one of the first Nigerian goalkeepers to play professionally in mainstream Europe, competing in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain over a 20-year career.

4. Historic Penalty Goal: On July 24, 1993, Rufai became the first Nigerian goalkeeper to score for the Super Eagles, converting a penalty in a 6–0 win against Ethiopia during a 1994 AFCON qualifier.

5. 1994 AFCON Champion: Rufai played a pivotal role as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper in their 1994 Africa Cup of Nations victory in Tunisia, securing the country’s second continental title.

6. World Cup Pioneer: He was the first Nigerian goalkeeper to represent the Super Eagles at the FIFA World Cup, starting in both the 1994 and 1998 tournaments, where Nigeria reached the Round of 16.

7. European Impact: In his debut season with S.C. Farense in Portugal (1994–95), Rufai’s heroics helped the team concede only 38 goals in 34 matches, earning their first-ever UEFA Cup qualification.

8. La Liga Stint: Rufai played for Deportivo de La Coruña in Spain, notably keeping a clean sheet in a 1–0 win against CD Tenerife in January 1998, despite being a backup to Jacques Songo’o.

9. 65 International Caps: Over nearly two decades, Rufai earned 65 caps for Nigeria, cementing his status as one of the country’s most capped goalkeepers.

10. Early Beginnings: Rufai began his career with local Lagos clubs Stationery Stores F.C. and Femo Scorpions, gaining national attention by helping Stores reach the 1981 African Cup Winners’ Cup final.

11. Benin Adventure: In 1986, Rufai moved to AS Dragons FC de l’Ouémé in Benin, his first step toward international football before European clubs took notice.

12. Belgian Tenure: He spent six years in Belgium with K.S.C. Lokeren (1987–1991) and K.S.K. Beveren (1991–1993), laying the foundation for his European career despite limited appearances.

13. Dutch League Debut: In the 1993–94 Eredivisie season, Rufai played 12 matches for Go Ahead Eagles, contributing to their 12th-place finish in the Dutch top flight.

14. Spanish Struggles: At Hércules CF in La Liga (1996–97), Rufai faced challenges securing a starting role, and the team’s relegation marked a low point in his career.

15. Final European Chapter: Rufai ended his playing career with Gil Vicente FC in Portugal (1999–2000), serving as a backup goalkeeper in his last professional season.

16. Youth Development Legacy: After retiring, Rufai founded the Staruf Football Academy in Lagos in 2010 to mentor young players, emphasizing discipline and education alongside football.

17. Goalkeeping School: In 2003, Rufai settled in Spain and opened a goalkeepers’ school, sharing his expertise to train aspiring shot-stoppers.

18. Penalty-Saving Prowess: Rufai was renowned for his ability to stop penalties, with his quick reflexes and composure making him a formidable opponent for strikers.

19. Leadership on the Field: As captain during Nigeria’s 1994 World Cup campaign, Rufai’s calm and confident presence inspired teammates and earned him widespread respect.

20. Family in Football: His son, Senbaty Rufai, pursued a career as a midfielder, notably trying out for Sunshine Stars F.C. in the Nigeria Premier League.

21. Multiple AFCON Appearances: Rufai competed in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments (1984, 1988, 1990, 1992), earning silver medals in 1984 and 1988 before the 1994 triumph.

22. Discipline and Longevity: Rufai credited his 20-year career to his discipline and dedication, serving as a role model for aspiring goalkeepers.

23. Painful Memory: Rufai described Nigeria’s 4–1 loss to Denmark in the 1998 World Cup Round of 16 as the most painful match of his career, attributing it to collective failure.

24. Advocacy for Education: Rufai was a vocal advocate for balancing academics and sports, encouraging Nigerian parents to support their children’s football dreams alongside education.

25. National Recognition: In 2021, former President Muhammadu Buhari gifted Rufai and other 1994 Super Eagles players houses in Abuja as recognition for their AFCON victory.