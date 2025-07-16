TETFund won’t condone poorly executed projects – BoT member

Inspects projects at Federal Polytechnic, Ede

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Officials of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, on Tuesday inspected the agency-sponsored projects inside the campus of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, saying it would not allow poor execution of its projects.

The exercise led by a member of the Board of Trustees representing Southwest, Hon. Sunday Adepoju, the team inspected projects located inside the South campus of the polytechnic.

Speaking with newsmen after the inspection, Adepoju stressed the need for an effective maintenance culture among managers of high schools across Nigeria.

He commended the school management for the manner it diligently executed the projects, saying he was impressed with the quality of projects executed in the school.

“We have gone round the TETFund projects in the school, including completed and ongoing projects, and I am impressed with the quality of the works. The focus here is to get a quality project that reflects government investment”, he said.

On the numbers of projects sponsored by TETFund, he said the majority of the infrastructure in the school were that of the agency, assuring the management that more would be done by the agency, not only in the school but across campuses in Nigeria.

“President Bola Tinubu is of the believe that an educated nation is a liberated one and would be on the right track of development. To achieve this, he is ready to invest more in tertiary education through TETFund, especially technical education, which is the backbone of any nation that yearn for fast development. This is what the Renewed Hope agenda preaches and we would achieve it”, he added.

In his remark, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Sanni Manyahaya disclosed that the unscheduled visit is a good step towards checkmating the activities of school authorities towards ensuring quality service delivery.

He added that the visit also avail the agency to have firsthand information on the challenges facing the school, especially in the area of perimeter fencing of the south campus to curtail the problem of encroachment, particularly from herdsmen and other land grabbers.

“Actually, our greatest challenge is that of the natural disaster that affected some of our buildings which we will need the agency support to put the affected buildings back to use.

“Also, of you look at the multi-billion naira infrastructure in the south campus, without proper perimeter fencing, the security challenges we face will always be there. People are intruding into our lands. The cattle rearers and land grabbers are creating problems for the achool”, the Rector said.