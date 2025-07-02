Terrorist attack in Kwalajiya village leaves over 20 dead

By Musa Ubandawaki

In a tragic and deeply disturbing incident, more than 20 people have reportedly been killed in a terrorist attack on Kwalajiya Village, located in the Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The attack, which took place in the early hours of Tuesday, has left the entire community in shock and mourning.

Eyewitnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity described the scene as harrowing, recounting how heavily armed men stormed the village, firing indiscriminately and setting homes ablaze. Many villagers, including women and children, are feared dead, while several others are still unaccounted for.

In the aftermath of the attack, the village head has reportedly sought refuge at the residence of a relative in Sokoto city, fearing for his life. His current condition remains unknown, but sources say he narrowly escaped the violence.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Rufae, acknowledged the attack but declined to provide further details, citing ongoing investigations.

While the motive behind the brutal assault has not been officially confirmed, some local sources allege that the attack may have been provoked by the village head’s reported refusal to permit intermarriage between members of the community and individuals affiliated with the Lakurawa terrorist group. However, these claims remain unverified at this time.

The attack has raised fresh concerns about the persistent insecurity in parts of Sokoto State and the growing influence of armed groups in rural communities. Residents have called on state and federal authorities to urgently step up efforts to protect vulnerable populations and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

As the village mourns its dead, the people of Kwalajiya are left grappling with immense grief and uncertainty about what the future holds.

Vanguard News