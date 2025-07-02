Tension eases in maritime sector as MWUN engages Melsmore in dialogue

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Tension in the maritime industry has eased following the suspension of a 21-day strike notice issued to Melsmore Marine Nigeria Limited by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) over industrial grievances.

MWUN, led by Francis Bunu Abi, had threatened to halt the company’s operations if its demands were not met at the end of the ultimatum. However, the Union’s leadership has now begun discussions with the management of the Victoria Island, Lagos-based company to address the contentious issues.

According to a statement by the Union’s Head of Media, John Kennedy Ikemefuna, the MWUN, through its Secretary-General Oniha Erazua, had earlier issued the ultimatum over a protracted dispute. The concerns included Melsmore’s failure to provide a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and to remit pension contributions to the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), as demanded by the Union.

In a positive turn of events, both parties are now engaged in constructive dialogue aimed at reaching a mutual agreement. The discussions are focused on resolving the impasse and enhancing the welfare package for Union members, who are legitimate employees of Melsmore Marine Nigeria Limited.