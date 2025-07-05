Tems set to empower women in music

By Benjamin Njoku

Award-winning singer and songwriter Tems is exploring her self-taught journey as a sole artist to create a platform to mentor African women in music. Her pet project, Leading Vibe Initiative, which is due for launch soon, is a platform designed to support, connect and amplify young women in music across Africa, with the aim to expand its impact globally. The singer is planning a two-day seminar for between 15 and 20 women in Lagos “to provide opportunities for participants to hone their craft, sharpen industry knowledge, and build community”.

The initiative launches with an open call for applications to its inaugural programme in Lagos, taking place between August 8 and 9, with additional rollouts slated in Africa later this year. The initiative will bring together participants with industry executives and creatives for meet and greet, training sessions on songwriting and music production, studio sessions, panel discussions, and tutorials on different aspects of the music business. Participants will also receive production software and other resources to help them develop their craft. The program is intended to expand beyond Lagos to additional cities in Africa in the future. The deadline for application is July 13.

Announcing the development on her Instagram page, Tems wrote, “Today, I’m so proud to launch the @leadingvibeinitiative. From my self-taught journey with no road-map, I created this initiative to support African women in music, those breaking barriers, building boldly, and leading the next wave.

We begin this August in Lagos, then move across the continent.”

Tems said her goal with the Leading Vibe Initiative is to help discover and support talented young women who have the potential to redefine the industry and provide them with the tools and support they need to succeed in the industry. By doing so, she aims to create a new generation of female music leaders who can shape the sound of African music.