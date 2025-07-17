Tantita Slots: Urhobo ex-militant leaders demand inclusion in surveillance contract

…Threaten Peaceful Protest

…Call for review of pipeline surveillance allocation in Urhobo land

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Some Urhobo ex-militant leaders under the Presidential Amnesty Programme have called for the review of a pipeline surveillance contract reportedly awarded in Urhobo land, urging Tantita Security Services Limited and relevant authorities to prioritize the inclusion of ex-agitators and local youths in the execution of such contracts.

In a communiqué issued Thursday after a general meeting, and signed by the group’s chairman, Mr. Ebirie H.M. Sylvester, also known as General H.M, the leaders appealed for what they described as a fairer allocation of surveillance responsibilities, emphasizing their long-standing role in helping secure oil facilities and maintain peace in the area.

The communiqué reads in part: “It has come to our notice that the pipeline surveillance contract assigned to Urhobo land may have been handled in a manner that does not reflect the contributions and readiness of ex-agitators and local youths. We have been actively involved in safeguarding these assets and believe that our role should not be overlooked.”

The group emphasized the need for peace and fairness, stating:

“Peace is best sustained through justice and equity. We believe the pipeline surveillance job should prioritize those who have been actively contributing to the safety of the facilities.”

They called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to engage all relevant stakeholders to ensure inclusive participation and sustained peace.

While expressing concern over their perceived exclusion, the ex-militants commended Tantita Security Services Limited for its ongoing efforts to ensure peace in Urhobo communities.

They concluded by noting that if their concerns are not addressed, they may stage a peaceful protest to draw attention to their demands.