Super Falcons star Babajide Rinsola signs for AS Roma

Super Falcons forward Omorinsola Babajide has completed a move to Italian Serie A Women’s side AS Roma.

The club confirmed the signing on its official website, announcing that Babajide has agreed to a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old joined the Giallorosse on a free transfer after parting ways with Spanish Liga F outfit UD Tenerife in May when her contract expired.

Announcing the move on her X account, Babajide wrote, “Happy to finally announce that I’ve signed for

@ASRomaFemminile. I’m so excited to see what we can achieve together. Back in red and ready for this incredible new chapter. Grateful to God for guiding me through every step of this journey. My heart is full, especially having my mum beside me along the way. Thank you @beplayerbyyoufirst for making this move possible.. Can’t wait to get started & see you all.”

Babajide, a versatile attacker, now becomes the second Nigerian at Roma, linking up with fellow Super Falcons player Shukurat Oladipo.

She will join her new teammates after the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, where she is representing Nigeria.

The former Liverpool and Real Betis winger has been handed the No. 30 jersey at her new club.