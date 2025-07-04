Super Eagles forward Mfon Udoh survives car accident

Former Akwa United and Super Eagles forward Mfon Udoh is recovering after surviving a serious road accident that occurred on Thursday.

While details of the crash are still emerging, reports confirmed that Udoh’s vehicle was severely damaged in the incident.

NPFL legend, Mfon Udoh SURVIVED a serious motor accident yesterday 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dcYYSW8B1s — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) July 4, 2025

The 32-year-old forward, who holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, quickly received medical attention and is currently being monitored by health professionals.

Mfon Udoh rose to national prominence during his time with Enyimba, where he scored 23 goals in the 2014 NPFL season, breaking a long-standing league record.

He later featured for Akwa United and had a stint in the USL Championship with FC Tulsa in the United States.

Udoh was the top scorer in the 2016 CAF Champions League with nine goals.

He has been capped by the Super Eagles, making appearances in 2016 during the CHAN qualifiers and friendly matches.

Vanguard News